Emmys 2020: Annie Murphy wins Outstanding Supporting Actress for Schitt's Creek

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Canadian actor Annie Murphy won the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' for her portrayal of Alexis Rose in Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'. Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep

'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep 03:17

 After sweeping the Comedy Series categories at the Emmys, the Canadian cast and crew, including Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy, react to their seven wins. Dan Levy discusses how the series brings laughs but also conversation, and weighs in on whether the possibility of a...

