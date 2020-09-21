Global  
 

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's US Supreme Court push 'abuse of power'

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's US Supreme Court push 'abuse of power'Biden, speaking Sunday in Philadelphia, accused Trump of exercising "raw political power" by attempting to "ram" through his court choice amidst a bitterly fought election campaign. ......
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Biden urges Senators to follow their conscience on US Supreme Court Justice

Biden urges Senators to follow their conscience on US Supreme Court Justice 04:07

 The ideological balance of the nine-member court is crucial to its rulings on the most important issues in US law..

US Supreme Court battle: Biden accuses Trump of abuse of power [Video]

US Supreme Court battle: Biden accuses Trump of abuse of power

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:00Published

Did Biden Just Win The Military Vote By Personalizing His Son’s And Other Veterans’ Deaths?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, a “Military Times” poll found Donald Trump leading Hillary..
WorldNews
US election polls: Biden leads Trump by seven points in the polls [Video]

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by seven points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Biden leads Trump among Latinos: Poll

 Washington, Sep 21 : Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently holds a sizable lead over President Donald Trump among Latino voters nationally,..
WorldNews

Judge postpones U.S. curbs on WeChat

 Move against similar app TikTok in limbo pending deal Trump backs that would have TikTok join with Oracle and WalMart to form a U.S. company.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 21 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 21st: Trump says he'll pick new Supreme Court justice soon; Ricin suspect arrested on US-Canada border; Tropical Storm..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump vs. the Ivy League: An Election-Year Battle

 Mr. Trump, himself an Ivy League graduate, has made Princeton, Harvard and other elite colleges targets this year.
NYTimes.com

Anti-CAA road blockade case: There can't be universal policy on right to protest, says Supreme Court

 There cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the..
IndiaTimes
What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy? [Video]

What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy?

 Republican efforts to fill Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat after her death are likely to move swiftly this week, with US President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald

As Supreme Court Fight Heats Up, Biden Urges Republican Senators to ‘Follow Your Conscience’

 The Democratic nominee, speaking in Philadelphia, said the Senate should wait until after the election to decide on the nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader..
NYTimes.com

Comcast to provide Wi-Fi to low-income students through local community centers

 Photo: Comcast

Comcast is launching a program to provide free Wi-Fi in community centers as part of an effort to improve internet access for students..
The Verge

One key county in Pennsylvania braces for huge increase of mail-in ballots

 Bucks County, outside of Philadelphia, is the fourth largest in Pennsylvania. Like the rest of the state, it is bracing for a massive increase in mail-in..
CBS News

Russia covid vaccine: 15 scientists write letter voicing their concern

 A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, one of the..
WorldNews

President Trump Pushes To Name Successor To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quickly [Video]

President Trump Pushes To Name Successor To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quickly

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to scramble to stop any movement before the election. CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published
Who Will Replace RBG – And When? [Video]

Who Will Replace RBG – And When?

Kate Raddatz spoke to a political science expert about what the process to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg involve (3:07).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:07Published
Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election [Video]

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election

The Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

