Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

DNA Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you can watch on TV and on mobile applications.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs 01:23

 Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in their second match of IPL-13 on Wednesday.

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR [Video]

IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR

Players of team Mumbai Indians boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23 ahead of their second match of Indian Premier League 2020. Rohit Sharma-led MI will lock horns with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

IPL 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians and Dinesh Karthik's side will be determined to overturn their poor head-to-head...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsIndian Express

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep Yadav The IPL 2020, which began on September 19, has it's fifth match today with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the former's...
Mid-Day

'POLLEGEND': Kieron Pollard plays 150th IPL match for Mumbai Indians

 The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be Kieron Pollard's 150th Indian Premier League (IPL) game.
DNA


