NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Baltimore's impressive 2-0 start moves them ahead of listless Kansas City heading into Week 3 Monday night showdown.
Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Baltimore Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States

Kansas City, Missouri Kansas City, Missouri City in western Missouri

Kansas City Chiefs' value hits $2.5B as team jumps one spot on Forbes' NFL list

 The Chiefs generated revenue of $435 million and operating income of $90 million in 2019. A year earlier, those figures were $410 million and $83 million,...
bizjournals

NFL predictions: Chiefs or Ravens in AFC? Saints or Packers in NFC? Cardinals in playoffs?

 Can anyone stop the Kansas City Chiefs from repeating as Super Bowl champions? Our picks for the 2020 NFL season.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

