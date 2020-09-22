|
NFL power rankings: Ravens replace Chiefs for No. 1 spot after Week 2
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Baltimore's impressive 2-0 start moves them ahead of listless Kansas City heading into Week 3 Monday night showdown.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on fining coaches for mask violations: 'You can't let up'NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to USA TODAY Sports on Monday and issued warning to coaches ... on same night two were seen not wearing masks.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Hollywood unions, studios reach return-to-work deal; US nears 200K deaths; 3 NFL coaches fined for not wearing masksHollywood unions, studios reach return-to-work deal. Two new studies examine virus spread on long flights. U.S. nears 200K deaths. Latest on COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
NFL face masks: Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden could face fines after removing maskLas Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he "just wanted to communicate" when he removed his face mask in the side's win against New Orleans Saints.
BBC News
Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States
NFL Week 2 winners and losers: Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense rolling, Falcons have historic collapse — againSunday's slate of Week 2 games left Falcons fans with a familiar sense of frustration, while there's cause for celebration in Green Bay and Baltimore.
USATODAY.com
The fellowship of the fish chairWhen someone posted online a photo of an unusual find from a Baltimore second-hand store – a chair shaped like fish – little did Syracuse auto mechanic Emily..
CBS News
Comcast to provide Wi-Fi to low-income students through local community centersPhoto: Comcast
Comcast is launching a program to provide free Wi-Fi in community centers as part of an effort to improve internet access for students..
The Verge
Mike Pence calls for end to violence as he accepts vice president nomination
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Kansas City, Missouri City in western Missouri
Boy killed, two others injured after car shot at in Kansas CityA boy under the age of 5 died and two adults were injured when someone opened fire on their vehicle on Monday afternoon, Kansas City police said.After the..
New Zealand Herald
Fan who attended Texans-Chiefs NFL opener tested positive next day; 10 people in quarantineThe Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department said a fan who attended the Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener tested positive for coronavirus the next day.
USATODAY.com
NFL's Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses, "American Indian-Themed Face Paint"
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:23Published
AMC Theatres to Reopen U.S. Screens With 15-Cent Movie Tickets | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:34Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this