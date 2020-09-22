Global  
 

President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick by Saturday

Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick by Saturday 01:22

 U.S President Donald Trump raced on Monday (September 21) to cement a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election, telling reporters he planned by Saturday to reveal his pick to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

UN General Assembly: Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War' [Video]

UN General Assembly: Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:44Published
REPLAY: US President Donald Trump's speech at UN General Assembly [Video]

REPLAY: US President Donald Trump's speech at UN General Assembly

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 07:21Published

Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Senator Ted Cruz on filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat

 Senator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming..
CBS News

Packing the Supreme Court or expanding it? There's a difference.

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has left a seat open on the Supreme Court leaving both Democrats and Republicans to change sides on filling the seat.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacement

 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News

House to vote on bill to fund government through December

 Republicans have slammed the bill for not including funds to assist farmers.
CBS News

Absentee Voting: Has Trump Handicapped The Republican Party's Efforts?

 A Republican vote-by-mail campaign in swing states may be undercut by President Trump’s rhetoric about election fraud.
NYTimes.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated? [Video]

How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald Trump has to make a pick. On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as Friday. Whoever is chosen will have to go through a Senate process, including public hearings. Then there's a committee vote. And then there's a Senate floor vote.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Senate fight over Supreme Court vacancy heats up as Republicans guarantee vote

 The Senate was back in session Monday with leaders from both parties slamming each other over their response to Ginsburg's death. Republicans expect to have the..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress


Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday [Video]

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published
Tucker Carlson Denounces Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Tucker Carlson Denounces Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tucker Carlson called Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish “pathetic.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
Senate Republicans Preparing To Move Quickly To Confirm Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Senate Republicans Preparing To Move Quickly To Confirm Supreme Court Nominee

Laura Podesta reports President Trump is expected to announce his choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

Cory Booker says GOP move to immediately confirm Ginsburg successor undermines legitimacy of Supreme Court

 Senate Judiciary Committee member Cory Booker, D-N.J., warned Republicans would harm the Supreme Court's legitimacy by forcing through a nominee
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS News

Lindsey Graham: We Have Votes to Confirm Trump Pick

 Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before Election Day, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Graham, the chairman of...
Newsmax Also reported by •Mediaite

