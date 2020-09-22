President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald Trump has to make a pick. On Monday, he said Monday that he plans to announce his selection as soon as Friday. Whoever is chosen will have to go through a Senate process, including public hearings. Then there's a committee vote. And then there's a Senate floor vote.

