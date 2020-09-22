|
President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans say they have the votes to confirm his pick.
