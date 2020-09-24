Global  
 

'An election between Donald Trump and democracy': Bernie Sanders sounds alarm on president refusing defeat if he loses

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020
Bernie Sanders will warn the public of a "nightmare scenario" – Donald Trump not accepting an election loss, as the president himself has intimated.
News video: Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck 00:35

 President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."

Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity

 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity “Trump’s strategy to delegitimize this election and to stay in office if he..
Western wildfires fuel politics of climate change

 As some residents on the West Coast return to communities devastated by wildfires, voters are weighing how important the issue of climate change is in the 2020..
It's been one year since the Trump impeachment began. These are the major moments of his presidency since

 House Democrats announced they would conduct an impeachment investigation into Donald Trump's conduct in Ukraine on Sept. 24, 2019.
Bernie Sanders says Trump threatens to undermine American democracy

 In a speech Thursday, Senator Bernie Sanders warned that President Donald Trump "is prepared to undermine American democracy in order to stay in power." His..
NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day [Video]

NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day

The head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told a Senate panel no one knew precisely when a vaccine for the novel coronavirus would be ready.

