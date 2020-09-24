|
'An election between Donald Trump and democracy': Bernie Sanders sounds alarm on president refusing defeat if he loses
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders will warn the public of a "nightmare scenario" – Donald Trump not accepting an election loss, as the president himself has intimated.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity2020 Elections Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity “Trump’s strategy to delegitimize this election and to stay in office if he..
WorldNews
Western wildfires fuel politics of climate changeAs some residents on the West Coast return to communities devastated by wildfires, voters are weighing how important the issue of climate change is in the 2020..
CBS News
It's been one year since the Trump impeachment began. These are the major moments of his presidency sinceHouse Democrats announced they would conduct an impeachment investigation into Donald Trump's conduct in Ukraine on Sept. 24, 2019.
USATODAY.com
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont
Bernie Sanders says Trump threatens to undermine American democracyIn a speech Thursday, Senator Bernie Sanders warned that President Donald Trump "is prepared to undermine American democracy in order to stay in power." His..
CBS News
Bernie Sanders will make an aggressive push to keep Trump from delegitimizing the election results.
NYTimes.com
NIH head refutes Trump claim of vaccine by election day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:38Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this