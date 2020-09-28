Donald Trump didn't pay income tax for 10 of 15 years before 2016 polls
Monday, 28 September 2020 () US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election, and only $750 the year he ran for the presidency and in his first year in the White House, a media report has revealed.
The New York Times newspaper revealed this information on Sunday after obtaining Trump's tax information...
