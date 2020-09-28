Donald Trump didn't pay income tax for 10 of 15 years before 2016 polls Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election, and only $750 the year he ran for the presidency and in his first year in the White House, a media report has revealed.



The New York Times newspaper revealed this information on Sunday after obtaining Trump's tax information


