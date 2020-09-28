Global  
 

Donald Trump didn't pay income tax for 10 of 15 years before 2016 polls

Monday, 28 September 2020
US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election, and only $750 the year he ran for the presidency and in his first year in the White House, a media report has revealed.

The New York Times newspaper revealed this information on Sunday after obtaining Trump's tax information...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' 01:00

 Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no...

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT [Video]

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake [Video]

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 [Video]

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published

US President Donald Trump avoided tax for years, report finds

 President Donald Trump paid little or no federal income tax for years before becoming president, according to a New York Times report. The revelations come just...
Deutsche Welle

News24.com | Donald Trump tax allegations add fuel to pivotal first debate

 US President Donald Trump has faced allegations that he paid little or no income tax for years before he came to power, as his cloudy financial past stoked...
News24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSOHHAceShowbiz

Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.Trump, who has...
New Zealand Herald


