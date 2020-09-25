Global  
 

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Reportedly Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Reportedly Break Up 2 Months After EngagementFrom Seventeen Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are going their separate ways. After a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to split two months after they got engaged, according to People. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich? 00:40

 Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question.

Max Ehrich Max Ehrich American actor, singer, and dancer

ShowBiz Minute: Knievel, Lovato, Rio Carnival

 Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over "Toy Story 4" character; Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after 2 months; Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for..
USATODAY.com
Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance [Video]

Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Demi Lovato Splits from Fiancé Max Ehrich

 Demi Lovato won't be walking down the aisle with Max Ehrich ... TMZ has confirmed the singer and actor called off their engagement. Demi and her former fiancé..
TMZ.com
Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral [Video]

Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral

Demi Lovato was quick to hit back after unearthed tweets apparently sent from her fiance Max Ehrich's account called Selena Gomez "prettier" and a better singer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter and actress

Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato [Video]

Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera has heaped praise on her new friend Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health struggles and helping others.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich [Video]

Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are headed for a breakup and will call off their engagement, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:45Published
Christina Aguilera feels 'connected' with Demi Lovato [Video]

Christina Aguilera feels 'connected' with Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera "connected" with Demi Lovato because they both felt "misunderstood".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Demi Lovato wants to elope with Max Ehrich [Video]

Demi Lovato wants to elope with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is thinking of eloping with her fiancé Max Ehrich, but is torn because she also wants a big "celebration" wedding.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

