|
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Reportedly Break Up 2 Months After Engagement
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
From Seventeen Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are going their separate ways. After a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to split two months after they got engaged, according to People. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Max Ehrich American actor, singer, and dancer
ShowBiz Minute: Knievel, Lovato, Rio CarnivalEvel Knievel's son suing Disney over "Toy Story 4" character; Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after 2 months; Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for..
USATODAY.com
Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Demi Lovato Splits from Fiancé Max EhrichDemi Lovato won't be walking down the aisle with Max Ehrich ... TMZ has confirmed the singer and actor called off their engagement. Demi and her former fiancé..
TMZ.com
Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter and actress
Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this