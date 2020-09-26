Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort. Republican senators are already lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett ahead of the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power. Trump, meanwhile, is hoping the nomination will serve to galvanize his supporters as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden . An ideological heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia , Barrett would fill...


