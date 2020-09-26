Global  
 

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

WorldNews Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme CourtWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort. Republican senators are already lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett ahead of the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power. Trump, meanwhile, is hoping the nomination will serve to galvanize his supporters as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden. An ideological heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett would fill...
News video: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court 00:34

 President Donald Trump has selected federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be his third nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

How Amy Coney Barrett could change the Supreme Court

 President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Ilya Shapiro, director of the Robert A. Levy Center for constitutional studies at the Cato..
Trump nominates conservative Amy Coney Barrett for US Supreme Court

 US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday (US time), capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary..
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly announced conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to take over the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett's former student credits judge for success

 The first blind woman to be a law clerk with the Supreme Court of the United States credits her success to Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her mentor. Lana Zak spoke..
After Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett, Senate now must ask these questions

 Our View: A Supreme Court confirmation fight just 38 days from a presidential election, after denying Merrick Garland hearings in 2016, harms America.
Watch live: Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania

 President Trump is campaigning in the battleground state after announcing Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court justice.
Republicans have said they want to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day. Here's how long other confirmations took

 Now that Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court, the issue becomes whether the GOP-led Senate can confirm her before Election Day.
Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

 WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to name his pick Saturday night for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, a move that could further shift the high..
If Barrett Joins, Supreme Court Would Have Six Catholics

 Roman Catholics account for a bit more than 20% of the U.S. population, yet they are on track to hold six of the Supreme Court’s nine seats now that President..
In Colorado, Fiery Political Novice Aims for a Seat in the House

 Lauren Boebert, a Glock-packing newcomer to politics, upset a Republican incumbent, but increasing scrutiny and a well-funded challenger have made her a top..
Amy Barrett: If Democrats attack her over 'People of Praise' membership, they'll regret it

 You cannot fight bigotry with bigotry. Indulging it won't get us a more tolerant America.
Trump embraces political battle with pick of Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative favorite, for Supreme Court

 Trump's nomination of Barrett will be a major campaign issue, coming just three days before his first debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Democrats Don’t Want to Get Personal in Debate Over Coney Barrett

 Joseph Biden and Democrats are wary of criticism of Judge Amy Coney Barrett that could be perceived as personal attacks. They will focus on the real-world impact..
How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

 WASHINGTON — Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark..
Trump and Biden prepare to square off in presidential debates

 President Trump and Joe Biden are set to square off in the first of three presidential debates this Tuesday in Cleveland. CBS News campaign reporter Nicole..
Trump campaign is losing his most reliable 2016 voters to Biden: CNN analyst

 With only days before the first presidential debate,...
Barrett Clerked for Scalia. Conservatives Hope She’ll Follow His Path.

 For years, the conservative movement has been searching for someone who could lead American jurisprudence to the right with the kind of intellectual rigor that..
What to Know About Amy Coney Barrett's View

 As an appeals court judge, her opinions have reflected those of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, but with few of his occasional liberal rulings.
Fight over vacant SCOTUS Scalia seat gets ugly

 The fight in Washington for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement is just getting started. President Obama may pick a nomination as early as..
Opera, travel, food, law: The strange bedfellows friendship of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia

 The odd coupling of Ginsburg – petite, serious, seemingly shy – and Scalia – rotund, garrulous, overtly opinionated – may be viewed as an..
