California wildfires kill 3, force tens of thousands to evacuate

Video Credit: Zenger News - Published 12 hours ago Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours 00:20 This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking footage shows the Glass Fire which has now burnt 11,000 acres in Napa County located in the American...