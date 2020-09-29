Global  
 

California wildfires kill 3, force tens of thousands to evacuate

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Three people have died in a northern California wildfire. A separate blaze ripped through the world-famed wine regions of Napa and Sonoma as the state sees a historic fire season.
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours 00:20

 This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking footage shows the Glass Fire which has now burnt 11,000 acres in Napa County located in the American...

