California wildfires kill 3, force tens of thousands to evacuate
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Three people have died in a northern California wildfire. A separate blaze ripped through the world-famed wine regions of Napa and Sonoma as the state sees a historic fire season.
This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking footage shows the Glass Fire which has now burnt 11,000 acres in Napa County located in the American...
Nearly 80,000 people from Napa and Sonoma counties have been forced to evacuate due to the Glass Fire burning in Wine Country. Some residents had just returned home after being evacuated from earlier..