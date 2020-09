Sisyphus RT @AIIndia: #NEWS: Amnesty International India Halts Its Work On Upholding Human Rights In India Due To Reprisal From Government Of India… 2 seconds ago ThyagiRuwanpathirana RT @KenRoth: Indian authorities have frozen the bank accounts of Amnesty International’s India office, forcing it to halt operations. This… 2 seconds ago Prakash #FCRA @PMOIndia @BJP4TamilNadu @JuniorVikatan @dinamalarweb @Murugan_TNBJP #NGO #BreakingNews NDTV: Amnesty Halts I… https://t.co/IoYu9ddouy 4 seconds ago Raghu Charan RT @suhasinih: "The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our calls for transpare… 4 seconds ago jasim RT @ahmermkhan: BIG: Amnesty International @AIIndia halts its work in India due to reprisal from Government of India. The organisation has… 6 seconds ago shit... RT @ashoswai: In the last week of August, Amnesty had brought out an investigation report finding incidents of police brutality and complic… 7 seconds ago Vikram Jadaun RT @OpIndia_com: Amnesty International halts all operations in India, fires all employees after bank accounts were frozen https://t.co/PzUB… 8 seconds ago jasim RT @shuja_2006: "For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissen… 19 seconds ago