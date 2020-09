You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Amnesty India halts operations in India Amnesty India has halted its operations in the country alleging "reprisal" from the government. "The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



Amnesty International halts India operations It says freezing of accounts by the Centre is the latest in the β€œwitch-hunt” of human rights organisations

Hindu 1 hour ago



Amnesty International to halt India operations The human rights watchdog tells the BBC that the move comes due to reprisal from the government.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this