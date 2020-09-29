Global  
 

Amnesty International halts India operations, accuses Centre of ‘witch-hunt’

Zee News Tuesday, 29 September 2020
In a significant development, famous human rights organisation Amnesty International India on Tuesday (September 29) announced that it is closing down its operations in India due to government's 'witch-hunt' and 'harassment'. Amnesty International India noted that it decided to shut down its operations in India after it was “compelled to let go off staff in India” and halt all its research work as the government froze all its bank accounts.
