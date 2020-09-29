Amnesty International halts India operations, accuses Centre of ‘witch-hunt’
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () In a significant development, famous human rights organisation Amnesty International India on Tuesday (September 29) announced that it is closing down its operations in India due to government's 'witch-hunt' and 'harassment'. Amnesty International India noted that it decided to shut down its operations in India after it was “compelled to let go off staff in India” and halt all its research work as the government froze all its bank accounts.
