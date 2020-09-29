Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amnesty International to halt India operations

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Amnesty International to halt India operationsAmnesty International says it has been forced to halt its India operations due to "reprisals" from the government.The watchdog has also accused the government of indulging in a "witch-hunt of human rights organisations"Amnesty says its bank accounts have been frozen and it's been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amnesty International Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization

Human rights group Amnesty stops India operations, alleges 'witch-hunt' by government

 Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it..
DNA

Amnesty International halts India operations citing government "witch-hunt"

 Amnesty India has halted its operations in the country alleging "reprisal" from the government. "The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken..
IndiaTimes

Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penalty

 Reacting to news that Kazakhstan has signed the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, committing it to abolish..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtellaBella

Tracy Phernetton RT @helenprejean: Kazakhstan has taken a major step toward abolishing the death penalty: https://t.co/qW4siJyDwb 8 hours ago

AmnistiaMonagas

Amnistía Internacional Monagas RT @amnistia: Kazakhstan must now take the final step by abolishing the death penalty in law for all crimes and ratifying the Optional Prot… 10 hours ago

KOL_9692

Kyle RT @LGBTMarriage: #KAZAKHSTAN: Government signs onto international treaty banning #capitalpunishment, becoming the 106th country to end the… 18 hours ago

amnistia

amnistia . org 🕯 Kazakhstan must now take the final step by abolishing the death penalty in law for all crimes and ratifying the Opt… https://t.co/OTHovK6v2n 19 hours ago

ZangenehParisa

Parisa Zangeneh RT @Atticus900: Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penalty https://t.co/2C6J63gVd5 “Kazakhstan has signed the Second… 19 hours ago

Atticus900

Pubudu Sachithanandan Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penalty https://t.co/2C6J63gVd5 “Kazakhstan has signed the… https://t.co/g2G2JV04ix 20 hours ago

LGBTMarriage

LGBT Marriage News #KAZAKHSTAN: Government signs onto international treaty banning #capitalpunishment, becoming the 106th country to e… https://t.co/GykdgtjrzL 20 hours ago

JoshingNoMoore

Joshua Moore RT @JLKirchmeier: Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penalty: https://t.co/7I4w91A7fD 1 day ago