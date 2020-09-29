|
Amnesty International to halt India operations
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Amnesty International says it has been forced to halt its India operations due to "reprisals" from the government.The watchdog has also accused the government of indulging in a "witch-hunt of human rights organisations"Amnesty says its bank accounts have been frozen and it's been...
Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization
Human rights group Amnesty stops India operations, alleges 'witch-hunt' by governmentHuman rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it..
DNA
Amnesty International halts India operations citing government "witch-hunt"Amnesty India has halted its operations in the country alleging "reprisal" from the government. "The attacks on Amnesty International India and other outspoken..
IndiaTimes
Kazakhstan takes important step towards abolishing death penaltyReacting to news that Kazakhstan has signed the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, committing it to abolish..
WorldNews
