NASA’s $23m space toilet ready for launch

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
NASA’s $23m space toilet ready for launchNASA is launching a new space toilet to the International Space Station today for astronauts to test out before it’s used on future missions to the moon or Mars. The US$23-million toilet system, known as the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS), is 65 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than the toilet currently in use on the space station, and can support larger crews. The toilet will...
 A new toilet headed to the space station has a number of features that improve on current space toilet operations and help us prepare for future missions, including those to the Moon and Mars. The Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) demonstrates a compact toilet and the Urine Transfer System...

