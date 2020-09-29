|
NASA’s $23m space toilet ready for launch
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
NASA is launching a new space toilet to the International Space Station today for astronauts to test out before it’s used on future missions to the moon or Mars. The US$23-million toilet system, known as the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS), is 65 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than the toilet currently in use on the space station, and can support larger crews. The toilet will...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA targeting Halloween for next SpaceX crew launchSpaceX crew capsule will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month stay.
CBS News
NASA prepares to touchdown on asteroid BennuNASA's OSIRIS-REx is preparing to touch down on asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20th. The spacecraft will go down to collect rock and dust samples from an..
USATODAY.com
NASA Launching $23 Million Toilet to International Space StationAstronauts will very soon be taking a crap in a toilet that costs a whopping $23 million. Science, baby. NASA's set to launch nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies..
TMZ.com
NASA astronaut to cast her ballot 200 miles above Earth"If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too," Kate Rubins said.
CBS News
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
Astronaut to vote from space in November electionOne American plans to vote in the upcoming election, even though she'll be more than 200 miles above earth on November 3. Astronaut Kate Rubins is training for a..
CBS News
New measurements show moon has hazardous radiation levelsFuture moon explorers will be bombarded with two to three times more radiation than astronauts aboard the International Space Station, a health hazard that will..
WorldNews
Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System
Salty ponds may be under Mars' icy surface, raising prospect of Martian lifeItalian scientists provide further evidence of underground lake and smaller bodies of water in study A network of salty ponds may be gurgling beneath Mars’..
WorldNews
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on MarsA network of salty ponds may be gurgling beneath Mars' South Pole alongside a large underground lake, raising the prospect of tiny, swimming Martian life.Italian..
New Zealand Herald
Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
How the UAE emerged as a regional powerhouseFrom a mission to Mars to military expeditions, what is driving the UAE to punch above its weight?
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this