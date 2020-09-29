Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with McConnell, top Republican senators

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with a number of prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill, but no Democrats yet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Senators To Begin Learning About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Senators To Begin Learning About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:19

 The learning process will be the first of what is expected to be a fast-tracked nomination timeline, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of hearings

 President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
USATODAY.com
Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell [Video]

Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

2020 election live updates: Anticipation builds for first Trump, Biden debate in Cleveland; Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol Hill

 The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is tonight in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com

Conservative women know what it's like to be mocked. We'll defend Amy Coney Barrett.

 There is a strong pressure for conservative women to self-censor our views, lest we be mocked or stereotyped. But we have to be ready to fight back.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

How Anita Hill hopes to change Hollywood's culture of harassment

 Anita Hill hopes to change the toxic culture of harassment in Hollywood. Hill joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new report she helped create and gave her..
CBS News

President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend..
CBS News

How a fake “Real Oversight Board” is putting pressure on Facebook

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Today let’s talk about Facebook’s Oversight Board, the “real” Oversight Board, and what it means for..
The Verge

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

The Judiciary Committee will hold hearings starting Oct. 12. Here is what’s next.

 Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, has already vowed that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by..
NYTimes.com

Fact check: Kentucky attorney general is not married to a relative of Mitch McConnell

 Viral posts on Facebook falsely suggest that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's wife is a niece or granddaughter of the powerful senator.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tax returns: Reality show businessman turns America's loser in chief

 Our View: How did Donald Trump bankrupt his presidency and fail to save America from COVID-19? Answers lie in his success in dodging taxes and debts.
USATODAY.com

What is the QAnon conspiracy theory?

 A conspiracy theory that explains everything and nothing simultaneously takes off among Trump fans.
CBS News

Debate Calendar: Biden vs Trump and Harris vs Pence

 Here’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single vice-presidential debate.
NYTimes.com

How to live stream the first 2020 presidential debate

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Tuesday, September 29th at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square..
The Verge

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Barrett meeting with GOP senators ahead of confirmation hearings

 Barrett is expected to meet with several Republican senators on Tuesday ahead of her confirmation hearings next month.
CBS News

US Democrats come down to $2.2 trillion in new Covid proposal

 US Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion relief bill Monday to help millions of Americans gutted by the coronavirus pandemic, trimming more than $1 trillion off..
WorldNews

Capitol Hill Capitol Hill United States historic place

Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Prepares to Meet Senators

 The confirmation process cranked into motion on Capitol Hill as the Senate Judiciary Committee began scrubbing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s background.
NYTimes.com

Doctor discusses Americans' susceptibility to COVID-19

 In a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that most Americans - perhaps 90% -..
CBS News
Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid [Video]

Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid

In his second trip to Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that assistance from the Fed and Congress are needed to bolster the economic recovery.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

 Joe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential..
WorldNews

How Trump Voters Feel About His Refusal to Commit to Transferring Power

 Many Trump supporters do not believe that he can or will lose, and say he would be justified in questioning whether Democrats manipulated the outcome. But some..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: 1M deaths worldwide; Democrats' $2.2 trillion relief package appears doomed; Navajo Nation reports zero deaths;

 House Democrats introduced a COVID-19 bill that is unlikely to pass Senate. The Navajo Nation reported 22 new cases, zero deaths. Latest updates.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick? [Video]

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett [Video]

Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett

Senator Bob Casey says he will not support President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

US Democrats come down to $2.2 trillion in new Covid proposal

US Democrats come down to $2.2 trillion in new Covid proposal US Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion relief bill Monday to help millions of Americans gutted by the coronavirus pandemic, trimming more than $1 trillion off...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyHNGN

Democrats Say Trump's Reported Debts Create National Security Risks

 President Trump reportedly is facing huge debts. Democrats want to know who his lenders are, and his national security decisions are facing renewed scrutiny....
NPR Also reported by •SBS

Sen. Tillis slams Senate Democrats who won’t meet Amy Coney Barrett

 Democrats “will find it very hard to go after” Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett if they met with her, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told “Fox &...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Vox

Tweets about this