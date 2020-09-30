Global  
 

Lionel Messi attempts to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind, says it is time for club to unite

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Lionel Messi attempts to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind, says it is time for club to uniteBarcelona: Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind him and has called for the club and its fans to unite. In only his second interview since unsuccessfully pushing for a transfer in the off-season, Messi said Barcelona will be stronger if everyone works together to help the club...
