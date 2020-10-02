Global  
 

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said as they awaited the test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 01:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. Libby Hogan reports.

Impact of President Trump, first lady testing positive for coronavirus weeks before the election

 President Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett breaks..
Eye Opener: Trump tests positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus..
CBS News

Trump, Biden appeal to Catholics at virtual charity dinner

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden appealed to the nation's Roman Catholic voters on Thursday during a charity dinner..
Markets fall in response to Trump diagnosis [Video]

Markets fall in response to Trump diagnosis

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result [Video]

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

AP Top Stories October 2

 Here's the latest for Friday October 2nd: President Trump says he and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus; White House advisor Hope Hicks also COVID-19..
President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

President Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/30qkk3E

Prominent figures who have tested positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Prominent figures who have tested positive for Covid-19

Donald and Melania Trump join a list of famous people to have contractedCovid-19. We take a look at some high-profile names who have also testedpositive.

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery [Video]

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick sends his best wishes to US President DonaldTrump, who has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came after it wasannounced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive. Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert [Video]

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert

Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosis

Protesters, who were gathering in Portland, Oregon said they were elated that President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump ramps up race rhetoric and attacks refugees at Minnesota rally

 President Trump went all in on his race-tinged rhetoric at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, and went after refugees and Representative Ilhan..
Biden calls Mr. Rogers's widow Joanne after she calls herself a 'fan'

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down..
Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate [Video]

Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate

President Donald Trump campaigned in Duluth on Wednesday, marking his thirdvisit to the key swing state of Minnesota in recent weeks. Mr Trump spoke atthe Duluth International Airport the day after his first debate withDemocratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump spent much of the rally declaringvictory in the previous night's debate. "I really enjoyed last night'sdebate," Mr Trump said.

President Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

Natalie Brand reports the couple is quarantining.

Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery [Video]

Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negativefor the coronavirus after they were examined on their aeroplane 20 minutesprior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.

