Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

US President Donald US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 , he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said as they awaited the test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks , one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the...


