Zafar Manzoor RT @LiberalResist: Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 https://t.co/SrNLy60lRI https://t.co/aKUgZwn4e4 58 minutes ago Mouser-2018 #@Twitter Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19, hope Mike Pence self quarantine! Do… https://t.co/ReabQ5mad8 1 hour ago Candace Drimmer Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 #TagYoureUnmasked https://t.co/TuhNjiN9oe 2 hours ago carman Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 https://t.co/Bz1k7XlgDG via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 3 hours ago Gerald R. Businaro Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 https://t.co/0ejiWPZJre via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 3 hours ago DIYPOTUS Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 - https://t.co/AWiaRRoqgZ - #USPolitics #Vote… https://t.co/ql3Vk9I4EP 5 hours ago すずめちゃん♪☆★ Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 https://t.co/QEH2r5N5CA @usatodayより 5 hours ago Microsoft News Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19 https://t.co/63pUdmsksL 6 hours ago