|
What we know about Marc Short, other senior aides to Vice President Pence testing positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
As coronavirus cases surge, a new wave of infections appears to have hit the White House too, as members of Pence's staff test positive for COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19"As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Pence stays campaigning despite aide's Covid diagnosisThe US vice-president has tested negative himself and says he will not self-isolate.
BBC News
'He's not just campaigning, he's working': Pence will still campaign, despite aide's COVID-19 caseCDC guidelines call for people to quarantine after exposure, but Mark Meadows cited exceptions for "essential personnel" like the vice president.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Record-setting new infections sweep nation, Pence staffers test positiveThe rise in COVID-19 cases continues unabated, while there were more than 900 additional deaths Saturday. Hospitalizations reached a 2-month high.
USATODAY.com
Marc Short
Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff is the latest high-profile figure in the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for CoronavirusAlong with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Italy launches "COVID free" flightsRome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News
Additional care sites to be set up in El Paso as COVID-19 surges"In less than three weeks we've spiked from 259 to 786 COVID-related hospitalizations — a 300% increase," said El Paso's public health director.
CBS News
Sharpest weekly drop in Covid numbersIndia recorded just over 3.6 lakh fresh cases during the week, the lowest in absolute terms in three months (since 3.2 lakh were detected in the July 20-26..
IndiaTimes
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Race to the White house: Trump aide says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the President's top..
New Zealand Herald
Trump books are all the 'Rage': 10 books that offer a peek inside the White HouseHere are 10 of the most insightful titles about President Donald Trump and his White House, and what we learned from reading them.
USATODAY.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this