What we know about Marc Short, other senior aides to Vice President Pence testing positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
As coronavirus cases surge, a new wave of infections appears to have hit the White House too, as members of Pence's staff test positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19 00:29

 Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19

 "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Pence stays campaigning despite aide's Covid diagnosis

 The US vice-president has tested negative himself and says he will not self-isolate.
BBC News

'He's not just campaigning, he's working': Pence will still campaign, despite aide's COVID-19 case

 CDC guidelines call for people to quarantine after exposure, but Mark Meadows cited exceptions for "essential personnel" like the vice president.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Record-setting new infections sweep nation, Pence staffers test positive

 The rise in COVID-19 cases continues unabated, while there were more than 900 additional deaths Saturday. Hospitalizations reached a 2-month high.
USATODAY.com

Marc Short Marc Short

Who is Marc Short? Pence's 'soft-spoken' chief of staff has COVID-19

 Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff is the latest high-profile figure in the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus

 Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Italy launches "COVID free" flights

 Rome Airport to provide COVID-19 testing before passengers board several flights.
CBS News

Additional care sites to be set up in El Paso as COVID-19 surges

 "In less than three weeks we've spiked from 259 to 786 COVID-related hospitalizations — a 300% increase," said El Paso's public health director.
CBS News

Sharpest weekly drop in Covid numbers

 India recorded just over 3.6 lakh fresh cases during the week, the lowest in absolute terms in three months (since 3.2 lakh were detected in the July 20-26..
IndiaTimes

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Race to the White house: Trump aide says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'

 The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the President's top..
New Zealand Herald

Trump books are all the 'Rage': 10 books that offer a peek inside the White House

 Here are 10 of the most insightful titles about President Donald Trump and his White House, and what we learned from reading them.
USATODAY.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation

Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman [Video]

Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman

Election Day is fast approaching, and people are starting to pay more attention to politics. Since the beginning of the year, the most likely voters have grown more dependent on televised political..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published
NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over Schools [Video]

NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over Schools

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in quarantine after two senior members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a lawsuit in the city over schools;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Cincinnati [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Cincinnati

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on coronavirus, the economy, jobs and foreign policy at a campaign stop at Lunken Field, Oct. 21, 2020.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 54:53Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: White House rocked by new virus cases in Mike Pence office

Covid 19 coronavirus: White House rocked by new virus cases in Mike Pence office A coronavirus outbreak has hit the White House less than two weeks before November's election.Earlier today, the White House revealed that a high up staff member...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •newKerala.com

Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim ‘We’re Rounding the Turn’ on Covid: ‘It’s Not Even Going Away in the White House!’

 CNN's *Jake Tapper* confronted White House chief of staff *Mark Meadows* on President *Donald Trump* continuing to insist on the campaign trail that the U.S. is...
Mediaite

Pelosi dismisses talk of White House compromise on stimulus: They 'keep moving the goal post'

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is dismissing talk that the White House has compromised during COVID-19 stimulus talks, saying...
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

