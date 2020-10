Who Won The VP Debate?



On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass



The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago