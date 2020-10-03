Global  
 

LeBron James, Anthony Davis power Lakers past Heat for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.
News video: Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing

Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing 02:19

 SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan. Mackenzie Salmon breaks it all down.

