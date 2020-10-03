|
LeBron James, Anthony Davis power Lakers past Heat for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
