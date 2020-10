Kamala Harris' high-wire act

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ever since Democratic nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, liberals have been itching to see the former prosecutor go head to head against Vice President Mike Pence . "Kamala Harris will shred Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate ," wrote within 24 hours of Biden's VP announcement. "About half of Americans believe Kamala Harris is a better debater than Mike Pence," a YouGov poll found. And "Kamala Harris is as eager to destroy Mike Pence as you are to watch her do it," reported in August. Though giddy Democrats anticipate a bloodbath, Harris will face an uphill battle. It's not that she isn't a strong debater — her most memorable moment on the national stage to...