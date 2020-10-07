Kamala Harris' high-wire act

What Do They Want? Safe Schools. When Do They Want Them? Now.



As governors across America take their cue from President Donald Trump, the pressure is on to get children back into classrooms. But according to HuffPost, teachers' unions just aren't having it, and have begun direct action to protest school reopening plans in their district. Not only that, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds more than half of Americans would support educators going on strike over unsafe working conditions.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970