Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence disagree on whether 'justice was served' in Breonna Taylor case

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris said she does not believe Breonna Taylor received justice. Vice President Mike Pence said he trusts the justice system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color 00:32

 Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday night. If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as vice president. Because she represents multiple firsts, there's meaningful pressure on Harris to...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
USATODAY.com

Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debate

 For the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News

A fly stole the show resting on Vice President Pence's head at VP debate

 Many viewers were quick to send tweets, with some joking that the fly should get time to respond to the questions.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Harris dodges questions on support for Supreme Court packing

 The concept known as court packing has gained traction among some Democrats following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky AG files motion to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror

 "Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky's legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the..
CBS News

Taylor's boyfriend recounts shooting during probe

 Hours after Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, investigators interviewed a witness – her boyfriend. Kenneth Walker recounted the chaos..
USATODAY.com

Louisville released its Breonna Taylor investigation: Here's what the massive file contains

 The massive file contains interviews, evidence reports, video files, renderings and interview information.
 
USATODAY.com

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd dedicated WNBA Finals win to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Breonna Taylor

 After the Seattle Storm completed a WNBA Finals sweep, Jewell Loyd dedicated the victory to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID [Video]

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID

Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss President Trump's tax returns at VP debate [Video]

Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss President Trump's tax returns at VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence discuss Donald Trump's tax returns and financial disclosures.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence disagree on whether 'justice was served' in Breonna Taylor case

 Sen. Kamala Harris said she does not believe Breonna Taylor received justice. Vice President Mike Pence said he trusts the justice system.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsySBS

Kentucky attorney general seeks to ban Breonna Taylor grand juror from discussing proceedings
Washington Post Also reported by •SOHHNewsyTMZ.comCBS News

Breonna Taylor And Black Life – OpEd

Breonna Taylor And Black Life – OpEd Reactions to the Breonna Taylor murder, settlement and verdict all have one thing in common: Black people’s inability to protect our lives. Regardless of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SOHHNewsyTMZ.com

Tweets about this