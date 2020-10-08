|
Prince William launches global environment prize
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William will on Thursday launch a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at solving some of the world's greatest environmental problems. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
US brings charges against British suspected IS terrorists
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published
Banksy works on show in gallery and online
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Prince William and Kate welcome Ukraine president at palace13 minutes ago LONDON — London’s Buckingham Palace held its first royal event in more than six months on Wednesday as Prince William and his wife Kate..
WorldNews
UK’s Heathrow airport begins appeal against expansion blockLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Heathrow airport launched an appeal to overturn a block on its expansion plans on Wednesday, sticking to its long-held desire to..
WorldNews
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family
Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Prince William and Prince Harry's Best Brotherly Banter!
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:09Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this