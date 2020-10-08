Global  
 

Prince William launches global environment prize

Thursday, 8 October 2020
Prince William launches global environment prizeLONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William will on Thursday launch a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at solving some of the world's greatest environmental problems. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air,...
