American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature PrizeStockholm: American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. The Nobel prizes are named after dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science,...
News video: Literature Nobel 2020: American poet Louise Gluck wins for...| Oneindia News

Literature Nobel 2020: American poet Louise Gluck wins for...| Oneindia News 01:42

 The American poet Louise Gluck is this year's recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. She has earlier been awarded the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014). She was picked for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence...

