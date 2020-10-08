|
American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Stockholm: American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. The Nobel prizes are named after dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louise Glück American poet
Louise Glück awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:49Published
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prizeA professor of English at Yale, Glück was honored "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
CBS News
Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize for LiteratureThe US poet is recognised for the "austere beauty" of her work, says the Swedish Academy
BBC News
Nobel Prize in Literature One of the five Nobel Prizes established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel
Today in History for October 8thHighlights of this day in history: Deadly fires scorch Chicago and other parts of Upper Midwest; Communist Poland bans labor groups; Alexander Solzhenitsyn wins..
USATODAY.com
Alfred Nobel Swedish chemist, innovator, and armaments manufacturer (1833–1896)
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A DoudnaFrench scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as..
IndiaTimes
Stockholm Capital of Sweden
Charpentier and Doudna win 2020 Nobel Prize in ChemistrySTOCKHOLM - Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, the..
WorldNews
Ikea lifts 2020 forecast as shoppers buy more on their homesStockholm — Ikea sees sales returning to growth in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis boosted shoppers' interest in spending more on their homes, a trend the..
WorldNews
Trio win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discoveryAmericans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology today for the..
New Zealand Herald
Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Swedish Academy Swedish Royal Academy
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this