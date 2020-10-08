American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Greta Thunberg leads global climate protest



Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins fellow demonstratorsoutside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of sociallydistanced global climate protests. “The main hope is, as always, to try tohave an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that peoplewill start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters. Thecoronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that MsThunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering itspublic profile. Ms Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’sparliament in Stockholm on August 20 2018. Climate protests are also plannedelsewhere on Friday.

