Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians FreedBAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after lengthy periods in the hands of Islamist insurgents. Their release follows a tense few days, as reports that the Malian authorities had freed scores...
