Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
BAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after lengthy periods in the hands of Islamist insurgents. Their release follows a tense few days, as reports that the Malian authorities had freed scores...
