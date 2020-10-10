Global  
 

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released from hospital a week after testing positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
The former New Jersey governor was released from Morristown Medical Center one week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Former N.J. Gov. Christie Still Hospitalized With COVID-19

Former N.J. Gov. Christie Still Hospitalized With COVID-19 00:25

 Christie is said to be doing well in his recovery. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Chris Christie Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie spends a 6th day in the hospital with COVID-19

 As former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spends his sixth day in a hospital being treated for COVID-19, current Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday his predecessor is..
WorldNews

How to watch the first vice presidential debate

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage for the..
The Verge
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady, multiple aides and three Republican senators. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

 President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

I volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in New Jersey. Here's what it's been like since the shot.

 What's it like being part of a trial to see if the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Moderna is effective?
USATODAY.com

New York and New Jersey record highest coronavirus cases since May

 Coronavirus cases in New York and New Jersey are soaring, recording their highest number of cases since May. Meg Oliver reports.
CBS News
Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters [Video]

Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters

Nicholas Beauchene began working for the US Postal Service in July, 2020. No longer. The DOJ has charged him for dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange, New Jersey. CNN reports postal investigators believe the 26-year-old dumped the mail on two different days, from two different mail routes. The North Arlington dumpster contained 98 general election ballots; the West Orange dumpster had one general election ballot.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians [Video]

COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:21Published

Will urge PM to give message to people to follow Covid safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

 "We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to give a message to people before Durga Puja regarding Covid-19 safety precautions. Durga Puja is the biggest..
IndiaTimes

Covid in Scotland: Bar workers dump leftover ice in closure protest

 Tonnes of unused ice cubes are dumped in protest at Scottish government curbs on the hospitality sector.
BBC News
Meet Madurai student who wants to remember year 2020 for her creativity [Video]

Meet Madurai student who wants to remember year 2020 for her creativity

Where several people don't want to remember 2020 because of coronavirus, a girl form Tamil Nadu's Madurai wants to remember this year for her creativity. Meet Jeniffer, who has used COVID induced lockdown to pursue her childhood interest of making handicrafts. Jeniffer has been creating decorative items using waste and recycled material. "I was getting bored during the lockdown in March, so I got this idea of creating craftwork out of waste. I started collecting bottles and decorated them with waste material like tissue papers, pistachio shells etc. I want to remember 2020 for my creativity," Jeniffer told ANI. She is gaining popularity on social media as a young budding entrepreneur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

Morristown Medical Center Morristown Medical Center Hospital


Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Still Hospitalized With Coronavirus [Video]

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Still Hospitalized With Coronavirus

A former spokesperson says Christie is "doing well."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published
Member Of Gov. Newsom’s Staff Tests Positive For Covid [Video]

Member Of Gov. Newsom’s Staff Tests Positive For Covid

A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff tested positive for COVID-19 this week and contact tracing has begun, the office said in a statement Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:20Published
Report: Chris Christie 'Knocked Back' But' 'Not Knocked Down' [Video]

Report: Chris Christie 'Knocked Back' But' 'Not Knocked Down'

Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma, according to the newspaper. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published

After fully recovering from COVID, Abhishek back for The Big Bull fight

 Producer Anand Pandit on Friday welcomed actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently recovered from the COVID-19, back on the sets of his biographical crime saga, The...
Mid-Day

UN Survey Finds COVID-19 Has Enhanced Online Shopping

UN Survey Finds COVID-19 Has Enhanced Online Shopping By Jamshed Baruah "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards a more digital world. The changes we make now will have lasting effects as the...
Eurasia Review

Amid pandemic, battle against tuberculosis regains ground

Amid pandemic, battle against tuberculosis regains ground The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the patients of another highly infectious disease — tuberculosis (TB). While its detection fell in the early months of...
Mid-Day


