Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year. His win helped him make history with 20 titles.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros titleRafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News
Rafael Nadal: The 60 Minutes interviewThe 34-year-old offers 60 Minutes a glimpse into his life. Jon Wertheim reports.
CBS News
Rafael Nadal still really likes playing tennisMore from the 60 Minutes interview, including his feelings about eventual retirement, how he rallies when he’s down—and what the deal is with his water..
CBS News
French Open: Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic eye Roger Federer's Grand Slam tallyNot only do Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play for the French Open title on Sunday - they also jockey for position in the race to be the man with the most..
BBC News
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Djokovic sets up epic final clash with clay master NadalNovak Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open tomorrow after withstanding a spirited Stefanos Tsitsipas fightback at Roland Garros...
WorldNews
French Open: Novak Djokovic edges past Stefanos Tsitsipas in thrillerNovak Djokovic withstands a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against Rafael Nadal.
BBC News
Roger Federer Swiss tennis player
Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’Roger Federer says he is training ‘painlessly’ and he is confident there will be no more knee surgeries required. Federer has not played competitively since..
WorldNews
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published
'I wasn't expecting this' - Swiatek after journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam championTeenager Iga Swiatek says she "was not expecting" her French Open win after a journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion.
BBC News
Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments
King Nadal downs Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open finalPARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal moved within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open final with a comfortable 6-3 6-3..
WorldNews
French Open 2020: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles titleBritain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett complete a clean sweep of Grand Slam men's wheelchair doubles titles in 2020 by winning the French Open.
BBC News
