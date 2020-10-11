Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year. His win helped him make history with 20 titles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues 00:28

 Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros title

 Rafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News

Rafael Nadal: The 60 Minutes interview

 The 34-year-old offers 60 Minutes a glimpse into his life. Jon Wertheim reports.
CBS News

Rafael Nadal still really likes playing tennis

 More from the 60 Minutes interview, including his feelings about eventual retirement, how he rallies when he’s down—and what the deal is with his water..
CBS News

French Open: Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic eye Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally

 Not only do Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play for the French Open title on Sunday - they also jockey for position in the race to be the man with the most..
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Djokovic sets up epic final clash with clay master Nadal

 Novak Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open tomorrow after withstanding a spirited Stefanos Tsitsipas fightback at Roland Garros...
WorldNews

French Open: Novak Djokovic edges past Stefanos Tsitsipas in thriller

 Novak Djokovic withstands a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against Rafael Nadal.
BBC News

Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’

 Roger Federer says he is training ‘painlessly’ and he is confident there will be no more knee surgeries required. Federer has not played competitively since..
WorldNews

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media [Video]

Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media

Polish President Andrzej Duda and soccer player Robert Lewandowski among those congratulating French Open champ Iga Swiatek on winning the country's first tennis Grand Slam title

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:27Published

'I wasn't expecting this' - Swiatek after journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion

 Teenager Iga Swiatek says she "was not expecting" her French Open win after a journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion.
BBC News

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments

King Nadal downs Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open final

 PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal moved within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open final with a comfortable 6-3 6-3..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title

 Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett complete a clean sweep of Grand Slam men's wheelchair doubles titles in 2020 by winning the French Open.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Polish teenager celebrates French Open win

 Teenager Iga Swiatek says she "was not expecting" her French Open win after a journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion.
BBC News Also reported by •Upworthy

Iga Swiatek: French Open's surprise champion says she 'was not expecting' Grand Slam win

 Teenager Iga Swiatek says she "was not expecting" French Open win after journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion.
BBC Sport

French Open: Novak Djokovic says hitting another line judge with ball was 'awkward'

 Novak Djokovic says it was a "a very awkward situation" when a ball flew off his racquet into a line judge's face in his French Open win.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayDNA

Tweets about this