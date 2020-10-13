Global  
 

Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat, win record-tying 17th NBA title

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship by beating the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven title series and it restored them to the top of the basketball world in an emotional season that was affected by the coronavirus, the death of Kobe Bryant and the death of George Floyd that sparked nation wide outrage...
News video: Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship 00:55

 Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish...

