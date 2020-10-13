Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat, win record-tying 17th NBA title
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship by beating the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven title series and it restored them to the top of the basketball world in an emotional season that was affected by the coronavirus, the death of Kobe Bryant and the death of George Floyd that sparked nation wide outrage...
Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish...