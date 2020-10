You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Germany: 'Spark could lead to disaster' in east Mediterranean



Foreign Minister Heiko Maas appeals for de-escalation of mounting tensions between NATO allies Greece and Turkey. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published on August 26, 2020 France Sends Navy as Tensions Rise With Turkey



PARIS — France is boosting its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean to support Greece in its standoff with Turkey, adding two Rafale fighter jets, the frigate La Fayette and the Tonnerre amphibious.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:45 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this