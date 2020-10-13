Global  
 

Kanye West preaches religion in 1st presidential campaign clip; Says ‘Through prayer, faith can be restored’

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Kanye West preaches religion in 1st presidential campaign clip; Says ‘Through prayer, faith can be restored’Attach Main Entertaiment Image: kanye-west-preaches-religion-in-1st-presidential-campaign-clip.jpg Kanye West is leaning on his faith in his brand new campaign ad for President. The 43-year-old rapper shared the video on his social media account, which depicts him standing in front of a black and white ad, with clips of people leaning on their own...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West releases first campaign video

Kanye West releases first campaign video 01:03

 Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families. Libby Hogan reports.

Kanye West debuts first U.S. election promo [Video]

Kanye West debuts first U.S. election promo

Kanye West has unveiled his first official advertisement for his campaign to become the next U.S. president - just 22 days before the election.

Kanye West Files for Rights to 'God Save America' Amid Campaign Push

 Kanye West appears to have one final trick up his sleeve in the last-minute blitz of his presidential campaign ... let go, and let God. Ye just filed legal docs..
Kanye West preaches religion in 1st presidential campaign clip; Says ‘Through prayer, faith can be restored’

Kanye West Unveils 2020 Campaign Merch, Still Not Campaigning

 Kanye West is in the home stretch of his Presidential campaign, and he's laser focused ... on making money off a pricey line of 2020 Vision merch. Ye unveiled a...
Kanye Tells Californians to Write Him In for Prez, Not Down with Being VP

 Kanye West just confirmed he is definitely NOT down to be second banana in this election -- he says he wants the whole enchilada or nothing at all. Ye's campaign...
