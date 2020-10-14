'Despite COVID-19 Bangladesh's economy kept growing under leadership of Sheikh Hasina'

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims



A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters organised the demo in memory of August 28 Uighur Repression Day saying that Muslims in many countries are unhappy with the inhuman treatment of Uighur Muslims by China's Communist regime. The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in re-education camps. Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uighur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China's north-western region of Xinjiang. Human rights organizations, UN officials, and many foreign governments are urging China to stop the crackdown. But Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centers do not infringe on Uighurs' human rights. They have refused to share information about the detention centers, and prevented journalists and foreign investigators from examining them. However, internal Chinese government documents leaked in late 2019 have provided important details on how officials launched and maintained the detention camps. Human rights activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions. The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including traveling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan; attending services at mosques; having more than three children; and sending texts containing Quranic verses. Often, their only crime is being Muslim, human rights groups say, adding that many Uighurs have been labeled as extremists simply for practicing their religion.

