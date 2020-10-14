Global  
 

'Despite COVID-19 Bangladesh's economy kept growing under leadership of Sheikh Hasina'

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
'Despite COVID-19 Bangladesh's economy kept growing under leadership of Sheikh Hasina'Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 14 (ANI): While the invisible enemy -- coronavirus -- has slowed down the global economy, Bangladesh kept its growth rolling and accelerating owing to the timely plans spelt out by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speakers of the Awami League said during a webinar. In addition to the economic growth, the country stepped up its efforts on the health ground to tame the coronavirus, while in many countries the death toll is still on the rise. The apprehension that a densely populated country like Bangladesh would be a fertile ground for the spread of the highly infectious virus went nowhere, as the Prime Minister had set the stepping stones of plans and activities to...
