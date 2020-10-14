Global  
 

How Turkey pushed for Azerbaijan's war on Armenia

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
How Turkey pushed for Azerbaijan’s war on ArmeniaEvidence of Turkey’s role in pushing Azerbaijan to war against Armenia is growing. As more videos emerge of Syrian mercenaries sent by Ankara to fight against Armenians emerges, it becomes clear that the logistical effort to send these fighters would have had a tail stretching back months. In addition Turkey’s media and government have hyped the use of the Bayraktar B2 drones against Armenian armored columns, illustrating that for Turkey, this is profitable for its arms industry. The media-industrial complex in Ankara also mobilized false news stories as the war began to try to link it to “terrorism” against Turkey. It is possible to see hints of the planning in...
