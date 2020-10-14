Melania Trump says their son, Barron Trump, tested positive for COVID-19

The 14-year-old did not have symptoms and has since tested negative, Melania Trump says.

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust. Libby Hogan reports.

The lawsuit was the third in recent months where the government has taken on a perceived foes of the White House.

President Trump's voice sounds a little worse for wear, and it could be due to back-to-back rallies to flaunt his post-COVID condition.

The game between No. 9 Florida and LSU scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to concerns with several Gators testing positive for COVID-19.

Trump Urges Congress To 'Go Big Or Go Home' On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill



Trump proclaims he is healthy after COVID-19 and he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rally



