Melania Trump says their son, Barron Trump, tested positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Melania Trump said Wednesday that after an initial negative test, 14-year-old Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump's son Barron had Covid-19, says first lady

 The 14-year-old did not have symptoms and has since tested negative, Melania Trump says.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's son, Barron, tests positive

 Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms. The White House initially said he had tested..
New Zealand Herald
Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure [Video]

Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Justice Dept. Sues Ex-Aide Over Book About Melania Trump

 The lawsuit was the third in recent months where the government has taken on a perceived foes of the White House.
NYTimes.com

Dr. Fauci on COVID surge, Trump's recovery, holiday travel and more - Full interview

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell that Americans need to "double..
CBS News

President Trump's Voice Sounds Terrible During White House Speech

 President Trump's voice sounds a little worse for wear, and it could be due to back-to-back rallies to flaunt his post-COVID condition ... or possibly the..
TMZ.com

Florida-LSU game set for Saturday is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

 The game between No. 9 Florida and LSU scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to concerns with several Gators testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Trump Urges Congress To 'Go Big Or Go Home' On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill [Video]

Trump Urges Congress To 'Go Big Or Go Home' On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

President Donald Trump again urged lawmakers to pass a large coronavirus relief bill, saying in a tweet on Tuesday that Congress should "go big or go home."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:14Published
Trump proclaims he is healthy after COVID-19 and he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rally [Video]

Trump proclaims he is healthy after COVID-19 and he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rally

President Trump claimed himself cured of COVID-19 and said he is "immune" from the virus. Some medical professionals say there is no guarantee of that.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:56Published
Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally [Video]

Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally

US President Donald Trump turned his first campaign rally since contractingCovid-19 into an emphatic defence of his handling of the pandemic that haskilled 215,000 Americans, joking he felt healthy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Mumbai: Hospital in Borivli charges COVID-19 patient over Rs 92,000 for 3 days of hospitalisation

 In violation of norms, a 72-year-old *COVID-19* patient was charged Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per day for oxygen during three days of hospitalisation by a private...
Mid-Day

47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged below 60 years: Centre

 About 47 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health...
Mid-Day

As winters approach, India stares at 2nd Covid-19 wave: NITI Aayog

 In view of the winter season and festivities around the corner, the NITI Aayog has warned that the second peak of Covid-19 is impending over the country. Dr VK...
Mid-Day


