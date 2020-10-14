Global  
 

Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump reveals

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump revealsBarron, 14, tested positive but ‘exhibited no symptoms’ First lady made disclosure in statement on own experience Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday that Barron, her 14-year-old son with the president, had at one point tested positive for the coronavirus, but has subsequently tested negative....
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19

Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19 01:13

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition. Gavino Garay reports.

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Barron Trump Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Melania Trump Says

 The first lady said Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms. After not appearing in public since the announcement of her own coronavirus diagnosis Oct. 2, she also..
NYTimes.com

Melania Trump reveals son Barron tested positive for coronavirus

 First lady Melania Trump announced her son, Barron, had the coronavirus at the same time she and President Trump were infected. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
CBS News

Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump reveals

 Barron, 14, tested positive but 'exhibited no symptoms', according to the first lady in statement about her own experience of Covid
Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Tested Positive for COVID-19 as She Details "Roller Coaster" Experience

 In a new statement from the White House, First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her and President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for...
