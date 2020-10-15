Global  
 

Kyrgyzstan election: President Jeenbekov resigns after protests

BBC News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sooronbay Jeenbekov warned the country was close to conflict after a disputed election.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election

Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election 03:15

 President Sooronbay Jeenbekov promised to resign following days of protests over the results of this month's parliamentary election which many say was rigged.

President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

 Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a..
Kyrgyzstan election: President rejects new PM Japarov

 Sooronbay Jeenbekov has refused to approve the appointment of Sadyr Japarov, who was backed by MPs.
Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared [Video]

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan parliament backs new PM as crisis ends

 Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Wednesday gave its blessing to populist Sadyr Japarov as prime minister, with the Central Asian state seeking a path out of crisis..
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election [Video]

Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election

Accusation follows last week's election that strengthens the president's grip on power.

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest [Video]

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition..

Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices [Video]

Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices

Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek in the early hours on Tuesday, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.

President of Kyrgyzstan stepping down following mass protests

 Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed...
Belarusians Ponder Slow Course Of Change After Seeing Quick Results In Kyrgyzstan – Analysis

 By Michael Scollon* (RFE/RL) -- After methodically working to bring about political change with more than eight weeks of nonviolent protests, Belarusians...
Kyrgyzstan: Respect Rights While Restoring Order, Says HRW

 Law enforcement forces in Kyrgyzstan responding to protests and unrest should uphold human rights and the rule of law, including if provoked by some...
