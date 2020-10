Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election



Accusation follows last week's election that strengthens the president's grip on power. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 4 days ago

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared



President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 5 days ago