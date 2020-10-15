|
Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused by human activities, despite overwhelming agreement among scientists that it is. "I don't think I'm competent to opine on what causes global warming or not," Barrett said. Barrett has avoided offering any opinions on climate change during her confirmation hearings so far, among an array of other issues. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday...
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Last day of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court hearings to feature debate, character witnessesThe Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court tomorrow then hear from experts and witnesses.
USATODAY.com
What to Watch For in the Final Day of Amy Coney Barrett’s HearingQuestioning is over and senators have one more opportunity to state their case. What lies ahead as the hearing enters its final day?
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories October 15 AHere's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com
Senate finishes day three of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearingsAfter three days of confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett finished taking questions from Senators on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter..
CBS News
Lindsay Graham praises Judge Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'The head of the US Senate panel conducting the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Superme Court called her nomination "historic" saying it was..
SBS
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Federal Judge Strikes Down Waiting Period for Abortion in TennesseeThe ruling, which called the state’s 48-hour waiting period “gratuitously demeaning,” came at a pivotal moment for abortion access, as the Senate considers..
NYTimes.com
SC orders eviction of resorts in Nilgiris elephant corridorDescribing elephants as “keystone species” for survival of Indian forests and other animals, the Supreme Court on Wednesday concurred with the Madras high..
IndiaTimes
Barrett deflects senators' questions on climate changeSupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change saying she lacks the expertise to know for sure and..
WorldNews
