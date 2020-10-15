Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matterSupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused by human activities, despite overwhelming agreement among scientists that it is. "I don't think I'm competent to opine on what causes global warming or not," Barrett said. Barrett has avoided offering any opinions on climate change during her confirmation hearings so far, among an array of other issues. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday...
News video: Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Confirm If She Believes Climate Change Is Real

Amy Coney Barrett Refuses To Confirm If She Believes Climate Change Is Real 00:36

 Amy Coney Barrett has dodged Democrats’ questions all week on policy matters. Her silence has been defeaning for some during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. But on Wednesday, she took it a step further and refused to discuss whether climate change is real. Kamala Harris asked...

Last day of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court hearings to feature debate, character witnesses

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court tomorrow then hear from experts and witnesses.
USATODAY.com

What to Watch For in the Final Day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Hearing

 Questioning is over and senators have one more opportunity to state their case. What lies ahead as the hearing enters its final day?
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories October 15 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday October 15th: Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Barrett nomination; Trump holds rally in Iowa; Coronavirus cases and deaths..
USATODAY.com

Senate finishes day three of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

 After three days of confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett finished taking questions from Senators on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter..
CBS News

Lindsay Graham praises Judge Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

 The head of the US Senate panel conducting the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Superme Court called her nomination "historic" saying it was..
SBS

Federal Judge Strikes Down Waiting Period for Abortion in Tennessee

 The ruling, which called the state’s 48-hour waiting period “gratuitously demeaning,” came at a pivotal moment for abortion access, as the Senate considers..
NYTimes.com

SC orders eviction of resorts in Nilgiris elephant corridor

 Describing elephants as “keystone species” for survival of Indian forests and other animals, the Supreme Court on Wednesday concurred with the Madras high..
IndiaTimes

Barrett deflects senators' questions on climate change

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change saying she lacks the expertise to know for sure and..
WorldNews

