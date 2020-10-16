|
Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay indicted in connection with death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Eric Kay, the Angels' former director of communications, was indicted Thursday in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose death last year.
Tyler Skaggs Death Case, Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Angels Employee Over PillsEx-Angels staffer Eric Kay has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas on two counts in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, court docs show. Kay -- who worked with..
TMZ.com
