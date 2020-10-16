Global  
 

Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay indicted in connection with death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Eric Kay, the Angels' former director of communications, was indicted Thursday in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose death last year.
Tyler Skaggs Tyler Skaggs American baseball player

Tyler Skaggs Death Case, Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Angels Employee Over Pills

 Ex-Angels staffer Eric Kay has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas on two counts in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, court docs show. Kay -- who worked with..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Angels Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Anaheim, California, United States

