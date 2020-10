Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere?



Several countries have attempted a so-called “circuit-breaker” in their fightagainst Covid-19. We take a look at how they have fared. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago

Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern



Major health and diplomatic experts in New Zealand are calling for a rethink of the healthcare system and have slammed Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party for not doing enough before the general election.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 07:41 Published 5 days ago