New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reelected in landslide

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reelected in landslideAUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reelected in a landslide victory Saturday. >> Read more trending news Ardern’s Labour Party won 49% of the vote compared to the National Party’s 27% in an election that featured record turnout. The Labour Party was also expected to win a majority of seats in Parliament, something that...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide 01:20

 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

People across the world want more politicians like Jacinda Ardern, Tanya Plibersek says

 The opposition's education spokeswoman says Ms Ardern is an "inspiring person and an inspiring leader".
SBS
New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election [Video]

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published
Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election [Video]

Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Ardern’s opponent Collins concedes defeat after trailing with a quarter of the votes to be counted.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:41Published

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers had arrived in Melbourne

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says 55 travellers from New Zealand had slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria signed off on New Zealand travel deal, acting immigration minister says

 Australia's Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has hit back at the Victorian Government, saying it knew about arrangements that saw 17 New Zealanders try to..
New Zealand Herald

Ineos and American Magic unveil boats ahead of America's Cup [Video]

Ineos and American Magic unveil boats ahead of America's Cup

Two of the boats that will challenge Team New Zealand in next year's America's Cup are unveiled in Auckland.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published

Smart benches! Spark launches 5G mobile in downtown Auckland

 Spark says it has turned on commercial 5G mobile service in downtown Auckland today - an announcement that coincided with the launch of four new iPhone models..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits [Video]

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published
Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Jacinda Ardern eyes majority as New Zealand heads to polls

 All eyes will be on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose Labour Party is expected to win comfortably.
BBC News

New Zealand election: Ardern vs. conservative challenger

 WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is holding a general election on Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Jacinda Ardern is on track to win a second..
WorldNews

Election 2020: National MP promises 'lover taxes' for voters

 A National Party candidate's election ad campaign has gone viral on Twitter after a typo changed his intent from "lower taxes" to "lover taxes".The hilarious..
New Zealand Herald

Lithuania holds national vote, coalition talks expected

 VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary election in which the electorate will choose 141 national lawmakers,...
SeattlePI.com

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign: Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote...
WorldNews


