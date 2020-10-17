New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reelected in landslide Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reelected in a landslide victory Saturday. >> Read more trending news Ardern's Labour Party won 49% of the vote compared to the National Party 's 27% in an election that featured record turnout. The Labour Party was also expected to win a majority of seats in Parliament, something that...


