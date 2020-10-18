|
Covid-19: Top Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, 65, is transferred from his West Bank home to a hospital in Tel Aviv.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Saeb Erekat Palestinian diplomat
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to begin trial of intranasal Covid vaccine soon: Harsh Vardhan
IndiaTimes
Top 10 news of the day: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired, panel report says India past Covid peak
IndiaTimes
Coach Nick Saban Dances In Locker Room After Negative Covid Test and Alabama WinUniversity of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was back in the game Saturday when his team trounced the University of Georgia ... and the team celebrated the..
TMZ.com
Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:32Published
Israel Country in Western Asia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu as lockdown easesThousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming the weekly protest against the..
New Zealand Herald
Israel halts visas for UN rights staff after dispute over settlement dataGENEVA: Israel, which was angered in February by the UN listing companies with activities in illegal Israeli settlements, has granted no visas to UN rights staff..
WorldNews
Olive harvest in jeopardy as tensions rise at the West BankTensions rise between Israeli settlers and Palestinians as the olive harvest begins in the West Bank.
BBC News
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Tel Aviv City in Israel
US-Israeli AI retinal scanner named finalist at global health competitionAn Israeli-American startup has been named as one of the 12 finalists in the Startup Pitch Competition at the HLTH, one of the world's largest digital healthcare..
WorldNews
‘Bibi, you are destroying my future’: Anti-Netanyahu protesters defy lockdown, clash with police in Tel AvivDemonstrators opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu descended on the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, despite only being allowed to rally outside..
WorldNews
West Bank Territory claimed by the State of Palestine
Nearly 80% of Saudis in favor of normalization with Israel – pollNearly 80% of Saudis are in favor of working towards normalizing ties with Israel within the next five years, with 71% even thinking it likely that other Arab..
WorldNews
Palestinian ventriloquist talks heritage and history
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Palestinian premier: God help us if Trump wins re-electionRAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister has said it will be disastrous for his people and the world at large if President Donald Trump wins..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this