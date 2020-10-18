Covid-19: Top Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers



The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.

