|
'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colorado State in the western United States
Nature: Colorado forest"Sunday Morning" witnesses an early snowfall at the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado. Videographer: Scot Miller.
CBS News
Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
These photos show the intense smoke from Colorado's largest wildfire everThe Cameron Peak Fire ignited in mid-August and has grown to more than 270 square miles. These photos show the intensity of the state's largest fire.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this