'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.
Video Credit: Jukin Media
News video: Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres

Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres 00:36

 The Cameron Peak Fire in colorado had been steadily burning and growing in size. Due to shifting winds and dry conditions, the fire exploded, spreading over 25000 acres of land in a single day. The large scale burning caused an ominous-looking plume of smoke to loom over the sky, engulfing it.

 "Sunday Morning" witnesses an early snowfall at the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado. Videographer: Scot Miller.
Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US [Video]

Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US

Thousands of people in the US state of Colorado are fleeing a wildfire that hasn't stopped burning since mid-August.

These photos show the intense smoke from Colorado's largest wildfire ever

 The Cameron Peak Fire ignited in mid-August and has grown to more than 270 square miles. These photos show the intensity of the state's largest fire.
 
Calwood fire impacting nearly 3,000 people [Video]

Calwood fire impacting nearly 3,000 people

The 7,064-acre fire prompted authorities to send out pre-evacuation notices to thousands of residents nearby, including people in the town of Lyons.

Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office [Video]

Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office

More evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire as wind picks up Friday afternoon [Video]

More evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire as wind picks up Friday afternoon

Firefighters were successful in attacking the Cameron Peak Fire directly on Thursday and Friday, but crews are expecting winds similar to Wednesday on Saturday, according to fire officials.

'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

 The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.
Colorado wildfire erupts amid deepening drought, forcing evacuations in Boulder County

 The CalWood Fire exploded in size, and strong winds could soon push the blaze into more populated areas.
Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

 The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest wildfire by acreage in Colorado history.
