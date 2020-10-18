'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published 3 days ago Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres 00:36 The Cameron Peak Fire in colorado had been steadily burning and growing in size. Due to shifting winds and dry conditions, the fire exploded, spreading over 25000 acres of land in a single day. The large scale burning caused an ominous-looking plume of smoke to loom over the sky, engulfing it.