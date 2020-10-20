Global  
 

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma: 'The prognosis is good'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He said his "prognosis is good."
Jeff Bridges Says He's Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Getting Treatment

 Jeff Bridges is battling cancer ... he just revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 'Big Lebowski' star just announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter,..
Jeff Bridges says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

 The Oscar-winning actor said he's starting treatment and the "prognosis is good."
Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

 Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
