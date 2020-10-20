|
Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma: 'The prognosis is good'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He said his "prognosis is good."
