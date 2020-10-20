|
Archaeologists find huge 2,000-year-old cat image carved into Peru hillside
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The massive design of a cat was found at the UNESCO heritage site known as Nazca Lines which features thousands of drawings scratched into the ground.
