Archaeologists find huge 2,000-year-old cat image carved into Peru hillside

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The massive design of a cat was found at the UNESCO heritage site known as Nazca Lines which features thousands of drawings scratched into the ground.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Cat Carving On Peruvian Hillside

WEB EXTRA: Cat Carving On Peruvian Hillside 00:23

 Archeologists restored this image of a cat carved into a hillside in Nazca, Peru. Peru’s Ministry of Culture says the figure is 121 feet long and more than 2,000 years old.

Nazca Lines Nazca Lines Large geoglyphs made in the soil of the Nazca Desert in Peru


Peru Peru Country in South America

2,000-year-old cat figure carving discovered in Peru

 The geoglyph of the feline measures 121 feet long.
CBS News

Large 2,000-year-old cat discovered in Peru's Nazca lines

 The 37m feline figure, said to have been created some 2,000 years ago, escaped notice for centuries.
BBC News

Peruvian Archaeologists Discover Massive Drawing of a Cat on Ground in Famous Nazca Desert

 The illustration will join the list of geoglyphs in Peru, which are one of the biggest mysteries in archaeology due to their quantity and size. Scientists..
WorldNews
Giant cat drawing discovered on a hillside in Peru [Video]

Giant cat drawing discovered on a hillside in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered a giant drawing of what appears to be a cat on a hillside in Nazca.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

