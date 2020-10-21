Global  
 

Cathay Pacific to slash 8,500 jobs and shut regional airline

FT.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Cuts at Hong Kong carrier the latest in a global industry trying to survive Covid-19
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs

Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs 01:33

 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would slash 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand, joining peers in cutting costs as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

