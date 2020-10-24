|
Rays' Randy Arozarena ties MLB record for home runs in a postseason, breaks Derek Jeter's rookie hits mark
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Randy Arozarena's eighth home run of the 2020 postseason tied him with Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for baseball's record.
