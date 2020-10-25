Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the House

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

As Time Runs Short, Optimism Fades for a Pre-Election Stimulus Deal

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was still optimistic about the chances for an agreement, but it would be up to President Trump when it came together. And time is..
Pelosi voices skepticism about DNI and fake emails

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced skepticism about Wednesday's press conference during which the director of National Intelligence accused Iran of being behind a..
Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here' [Video]

Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a "bad actor," Russia was the real villain in efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.

John Cummings running for New York's 14th congressional district against AOC

 John Cummings is running as the Republican candidate in New York's 14th Congressional District race, against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cummings..
Among Us developers scramble to block massive ‘Eris Loris’ spam attack

The developer of Among Us, a social intuition murder mystery game that’s fast become one of the most popular multiplayer titles of..
AOC’s Streaming Debut Garnered Twitch’s Third-Largest Audience Ever [Video]

AOC’s Streaming Debut Garnered Twitch’s Third-Largest Audience Ever

On Tuesday night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live-streamed for the very first time on Twitch.

Women donors emerge as new power brokers in 2020 election as Democrats look to flip the Senate

 Record-high campaign contributions from women helped Democrats take the House in 2018 and now women have their sights set on the Senate.
President Trump claimed during the debate the GOP will take back the House. That is unlikely.

 "I think we're going to win the House," Trump said during the debate. That is contrary to what most election experts think.
Watch: Question time live

 We're live with question time in the House of Representatives.
Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future

 The Constitution does not set the number of justices. Created in 1789 with six, the court has veered from five to 10, settling at nine 150 years ago.
Voter fraud, suppression and partisanship: A look at the 1876 election

 With nine days left until Election Day, many Americans hope the race finishes smoothly — unlike the disputed election of 1876. As the United States celebrated..
Democrats Hope 2020 Is the Year They Flip the Texas House

 Republicans have controlled the state government since 2003. An anti-Trump surge could give Democrats a crucial boost.
US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances [Video]

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could..

Stimulus Package Is Unlikely Before the Election, Says Goldman Sachs [Video]

Stimulus Package Is Unlikely Before the Election, Says Goldman Sachs

As stimulus negotiations between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin continue.

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks [Video]

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks

US stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest stimulus talk developments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal before the..

Trump attorneys and House Dems fight over subpoena for financial records

 Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are trying to enforce a 2019 subpoena of President Trump's financial records from his accounting firm.
CBS News

A "Blue Wave" Could Be Coming: 5 Stocks to Buy

 If Democrats take the House, Senate, and presidency, the following five stocks stand to benefit from new stimulus legislation proposed by the Biden-Harris...
