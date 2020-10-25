|
Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the House
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
