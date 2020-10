IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News



Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:40 Published 2 days ago

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting



Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago